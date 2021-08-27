The response to this outrageously petty first date rejection wins comeback of the week

Life

We’ve been given lots of reasons why first dates didn’t turn into second dates – well, not too many – but none quite so outrageously petty as this.

It was a rejection message shared by someone called Jacques – @flamencolambada over on Twitter – which went wildly viral because, well, look.

ah right ok then 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cpamBahE3p — jacques (@flamencolambada) August 22, 2021

The jaw-dropping screenshot prompted no end of outraged replies, as you might imagine.

This is honestly the worst. I cannot believe people like this exist. I am actually astounded. — Scot (@Tocs_Hornbee) August 22, 2021

“Kinda gave me the ick” is a weirder phrase than “putting my thinking cap on”. — david (@pearson186) August 22, 2021

“Hey our date was cool but you said one thing that’s totally normal, so I don’t think I’m gonna be seeing you again. Oh hey by the way can you help me find a dj within the same rejection message. I don’t realize I look callous but clearly don’t care as long as I find this DJ.” — Eric (@R3belGG) August 22, 2021

But the very best response came from someone who suggested this.

Please say you replied with “I’ll have to put my thinking cap on” — Kris (@deliciouslykris) August 22, 2021



And fortunately for everyone involved, Jacques took them up on the suggestion.

omg I haven’t replied yet because I didn’t think it deserved one/was feeling very WTF about it but here we fuckin go!!! — jacques (@flamencolambada) August 22, 2021

Even better, this is what happened next.

I think I’ve been blocked hahahaha pic.twitter.com/PU3CBQQ96v — jacques (@flamencolambada) August 22, 2021

And in close-up.

Boom.

lmaooooo you are iconic and this man is very sad — G (@oneofthosefaces) August 22, 2021

