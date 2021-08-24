Sport

You don’t have to be a bowls fan – at least, we’re pretty sure you don’t – to appreciate the wonder of this incredibly satisfying bowls shot which went wildly viral after it was shared by legendary ad man Trevor Beattie on Twitter.

The shot, by English indoor bowler Nick Brett, first went viral at the beginning of last year and has just gone into orbit all over again.

This is the greatest thing anyone has ever done. pic.twitter.com/AZa4459hM2 — trevor beattie (@trevorbmbagency) August 22, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I don’t even know what I’m looking at and I’m impressed. — ALO (@minus55) August 23, 2021

I mean, he’s not wrong, is he? https://t.co/Qo0RvU7Znt — David Lea (@DavidLeaWrath) August 23, 2021

I miss the days before internet when late at night this is all there was to watch — Ben Thompson (@crystaloftruth) August 23, 2021

Wait. What is this sorcery. https://t.co/uqziLgd0v6 — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 23, 2021

This fella told physics to shut up. — (((Jenny Hanniver))) (@Jenny_Hanniver) August 23, 2021

No celebration. No emotion. Stone cold killer — Carter 🐯 (@CarterthePower) August 23, 2021

Incredible. The thing I love about this is the bowls ultras are so knowledgeable that they started to get excited by the trajectory ages before it hit. Love it in snooker too, when the crucible heads get a chubby after a break of 23 because they can see a 147 is on https://t.co/ddhHdPCiS3 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 24, 2021

And just in case you’re wondering, Brett and his fellow bowler Greg Hallow went on to win the world pairs title.

Greg Hallow and Nick Brett lifted world pairs title with some stunning bowls from Brett: https://t.co/Dc3tNNRgTM via @bbcsporthttps://t.co/YHf8Npuh1G — Bowls International (@BowlsInt) January 22, 2020

Source Twitter @trevorbmbagency @paul_haine