Sport

‘This is the greatest thing anyone has ever done’

Poke Staff. Updated August 24th, 2021

You don’t have to be a bowls fan – at least, we’re pretty sure you don’t – to appreciate the wonder of this incredibly satisfying bowls shot which went wildly viral after it was shared by legendary ad man Trevor Beattie on Twitter.

The shot, by English indoor bowler Nick Brett, first went viral at the beginning of last year and has just gone into orbit all over again.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you’re wondering, Brett and his fellow bowler Greg Hallow went on to win the world pairs title.

Source Twitter @trevorbmbagency @paul_haine

