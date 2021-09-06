Mark Hamill went viral by tweeting his own name – deliberately
Twitter would be a much poorer place without Mark Hamill – and not just because we all enjoyed watching him dunk on Donald Trump for four years.
He’s had several viral tweets – some even about the virus – including these:
I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021
Snakes On A Plane https://t.co/nvA7kJCDql
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2020
We are all in this together. Don't be a #maskhole. pic.twitter.com/uIpJA5Yp2o
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 14, 2021
An actor named Lauren – @LozzaBean12 – tweeted a suspicion.
@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes.
— Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021
Mark Hamill duly put the theory to the test.
Mark Hamill https://t.co/5OF3tfGMPx
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 5, 2021
At the time of writing, this is the state of play.
Lauren wasn’t wrong.
Ken Olin decided to test another possibility …
Will that work for anyone?
Here goes:
Mark Hamill. https://t.co/X4pCvxKe99
— ken olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2021
With the blessing of the man himself.
Your chance to prove it will work for @kenolin1 & EVERYONE!#TestingTwitter https://t.co/RPrMAySBmg
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 5, 2021
Others soon joined in, sending ‘Mark Hamill’ to the top of Twitter’s trend list.
Mark Hamill.
And now we wait. https://t.co/9vhQz5hBkN
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2021
Mark Hamill, also. https://t.co/9GNYBGq3N0
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 5, 2021
Mark Hamill https://t.co/HYAsD8HqQE pic.twitter.com/R2WHUm055a
— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) September 5, 2021
Mark Hamill
(Ok, I'm desperate to be like..) https://t.co/JuBHdccexP
— Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 5, 2021
Of course, there is precedent.
You're welcome.. https://t.co/UoToXpRy6m
— Ed Balls (@edballs) September 5, 2021
Mr Hamill may never be in another film that has its own day, but he could very well follow in the footsteps of Ed Balls and get one of his own. Just point us in the direction of the petition.
READ MORE
Mark Hamill sent this old meme viral and it just gets better and better
Source Mark Hamill Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
George Carlin’s stand-up routine on anti-abortionists has just gone viral and it’s as relevant as ever
Get ready for Halloween with the Pumpkin Spice Girls