Mark Hamill went viral by tweeting his own name – deliberately

Twitter would be a much poorer place without Mark Hamill – and not just because we all enjoyed watching him dunk on Donald Trump for four years.

He’s had several viral tweets – some even about the virus – including these:

I'm beginning to accept the fact that I'll probably never do another movie that gets its own day.#MayTheFourthBeWithYou_Once_In_A_Lifetime pic.twitter.com/R6CrudU2Qo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 4, 2021

Snakes On A Plane https://t.co/nvA7kJCDql — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 2, 2020

We are all in this together. Don't be a #maskhole. pic.twitter.com/uIpJA5Yp2o — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 14, 2021

An actor named Lauren – @LozzaBean12 – tweeted a suspicion.

@HamillHimself you could just tweet 'Mark Hamill' and you'd get thousands of likes. — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill duly put the theory to the test.

At the time of writing, this is the state of play.

Lauren wasn’t wrong.

Ken Olin decided to test another possibility …

Will that work for anyone?

Here goes:

Mark Hamill. https://t.co/X4pCvxKe99 — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 5, 2021

With the blessing of the man himself.

Others soon joined in, sending ‘Mark Hamill’ to the top of Twitter’s trend list.

Mark Hamill. And now we wait. https://t.co/9vhQz5hBkN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2021

Mark Hamill (Ok, I'm desperate to be like..) https://t.co/JuBHdccexP — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) September 5, 2021

Of course, there is precedent.

Mr Hamill may never be in another film that has its own day, but he could very well follow in the footsteps of Ed Balls and get one of his own. Just point us in the direction of the petition.

