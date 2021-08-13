Mark Hamill sent this old meme viral and it just gets better and better

Celebrity

It’s been four years since Mark Hamill surprised Star Wars superfan Adam Scott on Jimmy Kimmel Live and this meme marking the moment has just gone viral all over again after the man himself – Hamill, not Scott – shared it on Twitter.

It took me several decades to finally RSVP @mradamscott‘s birthday party invitation & tell him I was sorry I missed it. #BetterLateThanNever pic.twitter.com/VuFnNJEYkr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2021

And there was only one way it could better.

I still can’t believe this happened. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 12, 2021

I hope they let you keep the lightsaber, birthday boy. 💖-Mar🐫 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 12, 2021

Brilliant.

I love everything about this exchange. 😭❤️ — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 13, 2021

Here is the moment it happened (because you just can’t watch it enough).

Just wonderful.

I watch this whenever I want to be slightly weepy. The way his fingers tremble when he puts his hand to his face… we’re all still the kids we were. — Too (@TooOftenOdd) August 12, 2021

