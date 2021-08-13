Celebrity

Mark Hamill sent this old meme viral and it just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated August 13th, 2021

It’s been four years since Mark Hamill surprised Star Wars superfan Adam Scott on Jimmy Kimmel Live and this meme marking the moment has just gone viral all over again after the man himself – Hamill, not Scott – shared it on Twitter.

And there was only one way it could better.

Brilliant.

Here is the moment it happened (because you just can’t watch it enough).

Just wonderful.

