George Carlin’s stand-up routine on anti-abortionists has just gone viral and it’s as relevant as ever
The late, great George Carlin has just gone viral on Twitter with a 25-year-old routine on anti-abortionists which sadly feels just as relevant now, perhaps even more so, than it did back then.
Carlin, who died in 2008 aged 71, was a fearless stand-up and satirist whose most famous routine led to a key US Supreme Court ruling on obscenity.
This routine on anti-abortionists from 1996 has been watched nearly 3 million times in the wake of the new anti-abortion laws introduced in Texas which the Supreme Court chose not to vote against last week.
It’s from his HBO special Back in Town and was shared on Twitter by @DonLew87.
George Carlin on Abortion. #Legend pic.twitter.com/8f1sLJyAjK
— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 4, 2021
George Carlin has been spot on. #Legend pic.twitter.com/oe60C2Q9iN
— Maverick (@Isellmpls) September 4, 2021
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Carlin nailed it. And nothing has changed. https://t.co/S22l1r9Bp8
— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 5, 2021
“They’re not pro-life, they’re anti-woman” https://t.co/wzHLnGjpbb
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 5, 2021
George Carlin on just about everything ⬇️ https://t.co/1sPbyl37aW
— John Cusack (@johncusack) September 4, 2021
We have always known the truth about “conservatives”
But George Carlin may have known it all first.https://t.co/E4WfcEsrMT
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 4, 2021
25 years later and this is still relevant.
Anti-choice=anti-women=anti-life https://t.co/aKm3893irl
— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 4, 2021
And it took us back to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s shutdown of a male reporter’s abortion question last week.
Psaki: I know you’ve never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing pic.twitter.com/uelIXzjFvT
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2021
H/T Indy100
