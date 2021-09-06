George Carlin’s stand-up routine on anti-abortionists has just gone viral and it’s as relevant as ever

Videos

The late, great George Carlin has just gone viral on Twitter with a 25-year-old routine on anti-abortionists which sadly feels just as relevant now, perhaps even more so, than it did back then.

Carlin, who died in 2008 aged 71, was a fearless stand-up and satirist whose most famous routine led to a key US Supreme Court ruling on obscenity.

This routine on anti-abortionists from 1996 has been watched nearly 3 million times in the wake of the new anti-abortion laws introduced in Texas which the Supreme Court chose not to vote against last week.

It’s from his HBO special Back in Town and was shared on Twitter by @DonLew87.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Carlin nailed it. And nothing has changed. https://t.co/S22l1r9Bp8 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 5, 2021

George Carlin on just about everything ⬇️ https://t.co/1sPbyl37aW — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 4, 2021

We have always known the truth about “conservatives”

But George Carlin may have known it all first.https://t.co/E4WfcEsrMT — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 4, 2021

25 years later and this is still relevant. Anti-choice=anti-women=anti-life https://t.co/aKm3893irl — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 4, 2021

And it took us back to White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s shutdown of a male reporter’s abortion question last week.

Psaki: I know you’ve never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing pic.twitter.com/uelIXzjFvT — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2021

