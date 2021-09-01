This trolling of a Scientologist who sent a wrong number text is one for ages

Weird World

There are two things you can do when you can get a wrong number text. You can ignore/delete it, which is what most of us do, or you can have a bit of fun with it.

And surely no-one was more deserving of this second option than the Scientologist who accidentally sent a text to a wrong person and what followed was simply magnificent.

Best in class!

‘Passed the personality test in my opinion.’

hottubpubes “Can you please resend that in ALL CAPS?” I’m in tears!’

thedarknesssurroundsme ‘Dianetics Dude summed up: “I have no idea what’s going on but I know how to cure you!”

