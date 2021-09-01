The payoff to this American Olympian’s mansplaining story is gold medal winning stuff

Sport

Leading contender for mansplainer – and indeed facepalm – of the week is this, a fabulous story shared by Molly Seidel over on Twitter.

An American long distance runner, Seidel won the bronze medal running only her third career marathon at the Tokyo games.

The exchange went viral and here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

Mansplaining at it’s finest… 😬🤣 — Twinkie (@330cabinkid) August 28, 2021

Should have brought out your bronze medal and given him a little Nic Cage. pic.twitter.com/6Jwon5PKgd — Mark (@markgoesoutside) August 28, 2021

You’re too sweet. Should have told him, I bet he would have been thrilled. I would have been. — Jim in Bisbee, AZ (@JiminBisbAz) August 28, 2021

Nothing like unsolicited social advice after unsolicited running advice 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Survivor (@llama_survivor) August 28, 2021

Reminds me of the story of a marathoner guy on an airplane who unknowingly told @laurenfleshman that he also started with 5ks and if she kept at it maybe one day she could run a marathon too. 😂 — Bradford (@bradford_hardin) August 28, 2021

Probably just trying to be nice on the plane. And with your mask he obviously didn’t recognize you He probably would have been excited to meet you. Doesn’t mean he was being a jerk 🤷‍♀️ — molly friel (@FrielMolly) August 28, 2021

To her credit, she didn’t call him a jerk and chose to be kind and listened instead of boasting. I bet that was a unique and refreshing perspective hearing it from somebody who doesn’t “know her.” — JaySchway (@SchwakeJarred) August 28, 2021

