‘Playing fetch with the neighbour’s dog’ has just gone viral again and it’s fabulous

This fabulous video of someone playing fetch with their neighbour’s dog went viral today and even if you’ve seen it before, it definitely bears repeated viewing.

Playing fetch with the neighbors dog. 😏😜🐶🔴 pic.twitter.com/sAupHzB1cT — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) August 31, 2021

48 seconds well spent.

“I think you lost this, sir”

“I THINK YOU LOST THIS, SIR” — Quasi (@txreis) August 31, 2021

This good dog would cause me to miss work — AP Winkler (@elcoyote43) August 31, 2021

I knew it would be a border collie ❤️ — Jan Johnson (@WillamaJan) August 31, 2021

I’m glad I don’t live there because this would be my entire day. — Kyle (@AIFAN1234) August 31, 2021

Throw it until your arm falls off!

Then use your other arm!! — Grammer (@PillowDetails) August 31, 2021

Source TikTok @daycare_mama Twitter @fred035schultz