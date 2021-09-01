Animals

‘Playing fetch with the neighbour’s dog’ has just gone viral again and it’s fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2021

This fabulous video of someone playing fetch with their neighbour’s dog went viral today and even if you’ve seen it before, it definitely bears repeated viewing.

48 seconds well spent.

Source TikTok @daycare_mama Twitter @fred035schultz

