This pet dog wandering into the weather forecast is very funny and totally adorable

Animals

Very possibly the funniest – and definitely the cutest – 40 seconds you’ll watch today is this weatherman who was working from home when his forecast was fabulously interrupted by his pet dog.

My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

It’s Global Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell who was broadcasting to the good people of Ontario from his home office last week.

His pet dog – Storm – was apparently looking for treats and simply couldn’t wait until the forecast was over.

It's the dog's confusion for me — Paul Case (@case_paul) August 30, 2021

That's amazing. So good. The dog is like what are you pointing at? Dude there is nothing there? — Jason (@pushiepedlar) August 30, 2021

Dogs: give the weather, walk on water, more at 11. — Saxdude26 #DisabledButProud #LegacyOfKakarot (@Saxdude26) August 31, 2021

And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

Source Twitter @rosevalentee