Animals

This pet dog wandering into the weather forecast is very funny and totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated August 31st, 2021

Very possibly the funniest – and definitely the cutest – 40 seconds you’ll watch today is this weatherman who was working from home when his forecast was fabulously interrupted by his pet dog.

It’s Global Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell who was broadcasting to the good people of Ontario from his home office last week.

His pet dog – Storm – was apparently looking for treats and simply couldn’t wait until the forecast was over.

And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened.

Source Twitter @rosevalentee

