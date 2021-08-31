This pet dog wandering into the weather forecast is very funny and totally adorable
Very possibly the funniest – and definitely the cutest – 40 seconds you’ll watch today is this weatherman who was working from home when his forecast was fabulously interrupted by his pet dog.
My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7
— rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021
It’s Global Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell who was broadcasting to the good people of Ontario from his home office last week.
His pet dog – Storm – was apparently looking for treats and simply couldn’t wait until the forecast was over.
It's the dog's confusion for me
— Paul Case (@case_paul) August 30, 2021
That's amazing. So good. The dog is like what are you pointing at? Dude there is nothing there?
— Jason (@pushiepedlar) August 30, 2021
Dogs: give the weather, walk on water, more at 11.
— Saxdude26 #DisabledButProud #LegacyOfKakarot (@Saxdude26) August 31, 2021
And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened.
READ MORE
17 funniest things people said about James Corden hip thrusting in a mouse suit
Source Twitter @rosevalentee
More from the Poke
The hilarious Simpsons prank played on this school board is childish but oh so funny
Resignation letter of the week