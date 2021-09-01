Animals

Dog brings a ball for the puppies to play with but it’s too big and totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2021

This dog had the right idea bringing a ball for her puppies to play with except – as you’re about to see – it’s not entirely the right size just yet.

And the look on her face sent the video wildly viral on Reddit.

Very funny and totally adorable. And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

“Something’s wrong they won’t play fetch” awwww she look’s so worried.’
FluffyDiscipline

“But I like to play with it?”
ElsaAzrael

‘Dog Mom: Why is no one having a good time? I specifically requested it.’
TurgonTheWise

‘First time mum? Clearly desperate to make them happy, no idea what they need.’
march-hare-

‘The roly poly at the bottom is my favourite.’
auntbat

Source Reddit u/prixb

