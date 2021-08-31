17 funniest things people said about James Corden hip thrusting in a mouse suit

Celebrity

In today’s edition of ‘words we never thought we’d write’, a video of James Corden hip thrusting while dressed as a giant mouse has gone wildly viral.

The talkshow host and much else besides was filmed taking part in a flashmob in the middle of Los Angeles traffic to promote his new Cinderella movie.

He was singing and dancing along to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Let’s Get Loud’ along with his co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel and, well, watch.

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

‘Oh wow’ indeed.

And here are the funniest things people said about it.

1.

"Sorry I was 3 hours late to work. James Corden was dry humping the air in a rat costume on the street and held up traffic. ” https://t.co/QiYbP4vnFr — sam(antha) (@samchizanga) August 28, 2021

2.

Your husband just sliced the tip of his thumb off making dinner and it won’t stop bleeding. You’re rushing to the emergency room and this happens. Wyd https://t.co/MU72F5fzkY — ben mekler (@benmekler) August 28, 2021

3.

4.

Do you recognize the person in these photos? They are one of the people who took part in the January 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. You can help the #FBI bring them to justice. If you know them, send a tip by visiting https://t.co/QPhKYQsl9T and mentioning photo 238. pic.twitter.com/43go5fAZZj — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) August 28, 2021

5.

Stuck at an intersection while James Corden dances around your car pic.twitter.com/oB94DwHIN5 — Steve Agee (@steveagee) August 28, 2021

6.

The year is 2021. You've just survived a global pandemic that has forever shaped the future of the human race. You drive home from your poorly paid job as you continue to question your existence. At the traffic lights James Corden is dressed as a mouse and dances at you. Why. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 28, 2021

7.

Say what you like about London but if James Corden did a dancing flash mob in a ratsuit on Camden Road people would know what to do. — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) August 28, 2021

8.

Some bad pills going round at the moment. Be careful out there x pic.twitter.com/pGRWLTCytK — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) August 29, 2021

9.