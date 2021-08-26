This Venn diagram takes a perfect swipe at anti-vaxxers and it’s just glorious

Pics

We enjoy a good Venn diagram, and this one is clever, funny and takes a perfect swing at anti-vaxxers, and we always have time for that.

Here are a few of the many reactions to u/axel2191’s photo.

I’ve reasoned with a toddler before, I had to give them everything including my soul but it worked.

Mamadragon2620

As a toddler teacher I can confirm this…

Subject_Candy_8411

That’s great, but the anti-vaxxers that I know don’t know how a Venn diagram works.

Boatsnbuds

BelgianBillie threw a spanner into the neatly reasoned diagram.

“With the horse dewormer paste these antivaxers are consuming I think they solidly fall in the always pooping segment as well.”

Crap coming out of both ends.

