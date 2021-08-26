This Venn diagram takes a perfect swipe at anti-vaxxers and it’s just glorious
We enjoy a good Venn diagram, and this one is clever, funny and takes a perfect swing at anti-vaxxers, and we always have time for that.
Here are a few of the many reactions to u/axel2191’s photo.
I’ve reasoned with a toddler before, I had to give them everything including my soul but it worked.
Mamadragon2620
As a toddler teacher I can confirm this…
Subject_Candy_8411
That’s great, but the anti-vaxxers that I know don’t know how a Venn diagram works.
Boatsnbuds
BelgianBillie threw a spanner into the neatly reasoned diagram.
“With the horse dewormer paste these antivaxers are consuming I think they solidly fall in the always pooping segment as well.”
Crap coming out of both ends.
Source r/funny Image r/funny, Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
