This NSFW rap rant at anti-vaxxers is the Earworm of the Week
Over on TikTok, Canadian rapper Akintoye – @yeahitsak – has gone viral with a little ode to anti-vaxxers that’s not just a banger, but also a hilarious takedown of all the covidiots out there.
It’s slightly NSFW, but it’s nothing they haven’t earned.
@yeahitsak
This is my truth. ##fyp
Here’s what TikTok users have been saying about it.
One person had a great idea.
All together now –
PLEASE PULL YOUR HEAD OUT YOUR ASS!
Source Akintoye Image Screengrab
