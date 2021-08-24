This NSFW rap rant at anti-vaxxers is the Earworm of the Week

Entertainment

Over on TikTok, Canadian rapper Akintoye – @yeahitsak – has gone viral with a little ode to anti-vaxxers that’s not just a banger, but also a hilarious takedown of all the covidiots out there.

It’s slightly NSFW, but it’s nothing they haven’t earned.

Here’s what TikTok users have been saying about it.

One person had a great idea.

All together now –

PLEASE PULL YOUR HEAD OUT YOUR ASS!

READ MORE

A US governor called anti-vaxxers ‘ultimate knuckleheads’ and had everyone cheering

Source Akintoye Image Screengrab