This passive aggressive kitchen exchange totally nails the ‘joy’ of office life

Many of us have spent the thick end of the last 18 months working from home for reasons we don’t need to go into here.

And while it’s got plenty of advantages, obviously, there’s much we miss about office life – like going to the pub after work and, you know, meeting actual other human beings in the flesh every now and again.

And, as Redditor Super-flewis has just reminded us, there’s the particular joy of those passive aggressive notes that people have a habit of leaving each other in the kitchen.

And this exchange – ‘Shots fired in the office kitchen,’ said Super-flewis – is a classic of its type.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s what the first note says.

“T-Rex has tiny arms and can’t fill the kettle up when it’s empty, what’s your excuse? Please fill the kettle up when you’ve finished with it.”

And the second.

“Hasn’t T-Rex heard of conserving energy by only boiling enough water for what is required? Also, a decent cup of tea requires freshly boiled water not multiple boiled water. No wonder he’s a dinosaur.”

The sweet, sweet joys of office life.

‘I’ve never heard of people asking for a kettle to be left filled. Surely it takes 2 seconds to fill up with the correct amount you need rather than boiling a kettle that’s full to the brim for one cup?’

corf3l ‘Don’t forget the spoons. THE SPOONS! Where the F**K are they?’

DirtyOldFrank ‘It’s incredibly lazy to expect someone to fill up the kettle for your own cuppa, and I would certainly not want to wait for a whole kettle to boil (or waste the electricity) so I’d probably dump most of the water and only boil the bit I need. Which is just wasting water.’

pm_me_your_amphibian ‘Fill the kettle with custard.’

Porridge_Hose

And just in case you were wondering, there was also this.

‘Boiling 1L of water = 0.09277 kWh

UK electricity carbon cost : 0.233 kg of CO2 per kWh

An electric teakettle is about 80 percent efficient ->

~27 grams of CO2 released to the atmosphere.’

BaldSandokan ‘I got a D in GCSE Maths and an E in GCSE Science. Your post has just given me a panic attack.’

theflowersyoufind

Source Reddit u/Super-flewis