People loved this restaurant’s forensic takedown of an entitled customer’s bad review
It’s always a satisfying read when a restaurant takes issue with a customer’s one (or, in this case, two) star review, and this is up there with the best.
It’s a Cheshire restaurant which has just gone viral with its jaw-dropping takedown of a man who dined there and who claimed they ‘didn’t give a toss’ about their customers.
Here’s what the customer, identified only as ‘Rob’, had to say on TripAdvisor.
And here’s what the Sticky Walnut had to say in response.
Only one question remains – would he like Yorkshire puddings with that roast?
Source TripAdvisor Image Pixabay H/T Indy100
