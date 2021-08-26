The video of this grumpy cat not so subtly dropping a hint is just fabulous

Animals

Leading contender for funny cat video of the week is surely this, a rather grumpy looking moggy dropping a hint that’s 14 seconds very well spent.

Brilliant.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Man, look at his face! 🤣 You better snap to it 😆 — Krablegg 💙 Do what now? 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@krablegg_) August 25, 2021

When I get opposable thumbs I won’t need you — Jane Watkin Cook (@CookWatkin) August 25, 2021

Don’t play with your mobile phone, FEED me Karen! 😹 pic.twitter.com/2PWmbjLJIT — Charles Austin (@Charles4Harvey) August 25, 2021

I hope this is one of those times that the pet’s appearance matches the owner’s because that cat has a very unique, human-like, and expressive face. — Hal Lusk, Jr. (@yourpalhalsays) August 25, 2021

Cat in the back is just rooting for his success so he can partake. — Just Chris (@mama_c2) August 25, 2021

Cats invented self-esteem; there is not an insecure bone in their body. –Erma Bombeck — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) August 25, 2021

Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for lots more of this sort of thing.

Source Twitter @/buitengebieden_