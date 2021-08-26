The video of this grumpy cat not so subtly dropping a hint is just fabulous
Leading contender for funny cat video of the week is surely this, a rather grumpy looking moggy dropping a hint that’s 14 seconds very well spent.
Dropping a hint.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/agrqEjoeLW
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 25, 2021
Brilliant.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
Man, look at his face! 🤣 You better snap to it 😆
— Krablegg 💙 Do what now? 🤷🏽♀️ (@krablegg_) August 25, 2021
When I get opposable thumbs I won’t need you
— Jane Watkin Cook (@CookWatkin) August 25, 2021
Don’t play with your mobile phone, FEED me Karen! 😹 pic.twitter.com/2PWmbjLJIT
— Charles Austin (@Charles4Harvey) August 25, 2021
I hope this is one of those times that the pet’s appearance matches the owner’s because that cat has a very unique, human-like, and expressive face.
— Hal Lusk, Jr. (@yourpalhalsays) August 25, 2021
Cat in the back is just rooting for his success so he can partake.
— Just Chris (@mama_c2) August 25, 2021
Cats invented self-esteem; there is not an insecure bone in their body.
–Erma Bombeck
— QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) August 25, 2021
Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for lots more of this sort of thing.
