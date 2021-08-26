Animals

The video of this grumpy cat not so subtly dropping a hint is just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated August 26th, 2021

Leading contender for funny cat video of the week is surely this, a rather grumpy looking moggy dropping a hint that’s 14 seconds very well spent.

Brilliant.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Follow @buitengebieden_ over here on Twitter for lots more of this sort of thing.

READ MORE

This Canadian Olympian’s airport security prank is gold-medal winning stuff

Source Twitter @/buitengebieden_

More from the Poke