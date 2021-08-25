This Canadian Olympian’s airport security prank is gold-medal winning stuff

Sport

Canadian gold medal-winning Olympian Kelsey Mitchell went viral with this brilliant video that doesn’t lose its lustre no matter how many times we watch it,

Sprint cyclist Mitchell though she’d play a prank on airport security as she left Tokyo. And people loved it.

Even if you saw it coming (we didn’t see it coming) it’s just brilliant.

Here’s what she had to say on Instagram.

‘Shoutout to Japan! I did not see much of this country…I didn’t even have sushi 🍱🥺!!! ‘BUT the people were INCREDIBLE! So kind, polite, helpful, positive, friendly, AND they even laughed at my jokes (bonus!!) 😅😅 ‘Thank you Japan for hosting the Olympics, for allowing people to follow and accomplish their dreams, and to show the world the power of sport! ❤️🇯🇵 Excited to watch the @paralympics , starting tomorrow!!

GO CANADA GO! 🇨🇦🙌’

And here are just a few of the things people said in response after the video went wildly viral on Reddit.

‘Olympic flex.’

Ajemas ‘Comedy gold.’

I_Mix_Stuff ‘If I won a gold, I would never stop doing this.’

Regalrefuse “gramps it’s been 30 years please put away the medal”

“never!!!”

zuzg ‘Ohh good, they didn’t notice the Glock in her pants.’

DontTouchMyCouch ‘Canadians even manage to brag in a nice way too!’

Devin-Q

