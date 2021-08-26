Celebrity

Sam Neill got the hump with this Jurassic Park Lego box and it’s just fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated August 26th, 2021

We were already a big fan of Sam Neill and now we’ve got just one more reason to like him after he got the hump with Lego over the packaging for this Jurassic Park set which he was signing for charity.

Neill, who plays Dr Alan grant in the movie franchise, went viral after he shared his ‘fury’ on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say.

Here it is in close-up.

And it wasn’t all he had to say about it.

It’s not the first time he’s expressed concern about spin-offs from the movie series. Here he is again on Twitter earlier this month.

And in close-up.

Maybe he can use that flare to set fire to the Lego box.

Neill, if you didn’t already know, will be reunited with his former co-stars in the next instalment, Jurassic World: Dominion, which is out next summer.

Sam Neill’s quarantine updates have made us love him even more

Source Twitter @TwoPaddocks

