Sam Neill’s quarantine updates have made us love him even more

Quarantine is going to be different for everyone. For example, Prince Charles isolating from Camilla at Balmoral is a very different story to someone living in a flat with three kids and a dwindling supply of patience.

Sam Neill, however, was always going to do quarantine well, because the man’s so laid back he’s virtually horizontal. Here are a few posts he’s shared so far that prove it.

How to deal with any extra time you might have.

SELF ISOLATION . Time on your hands? Of course. So put it to good use if you can. Here’s how I do it… ( also… stay calm, stay safe) pic.twitter.com/fP8TmP5LBd — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 21, 2020

Be practical.

SELF ISOLATION . What to do ? This made me feel real good . Ah … the little things #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/hTSmH3upF8 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 19, 2020

His dinner troubles have never been more relatable.

SELF ISOLATION. I thought I was hungry . Now I’m actually looking at dinner … not quite so sure pic.twitter.com/drZVAKaCFO — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 21, 2020

Anyone for love poetry?

Two Short Pomes For Twitter . Love pomes. ( btw stay safe. keep distance, wash yr hands and look — get on FaceTime or Skype- makes all the difference to those you love) pic.twitter.com/BDDgozz0su — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 22, 2020

He’s providing wine tips.

There was this update on the behaviour of his beloved pig, Angelica.

BAD BAD PIG. 2 weeks from harvest, grapes are close to ripe, and the nets are on to keep out greedy creatures, like birds. And certainly PIGS. And who got caught red handed yesterday? Red trottered anyway . I can't get back to the farm at the mo. But I have issued a STERN WARNING pic.twitter.com/dMGP45dGyZ — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 24, 2020

Best of all, perhaps, is his decision to take up the ukulele again.

SELF ISOLATION . Thought I’d pick up a uke after all this time and sing something cheerful. I can only apologise … pic.twitter.com/D0j7chfKb0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 20, 2020

HOW TO MAKE A FOOL OF YOURSELF on Twitter . Pick up a uke and do MORE bad singing for the ( more or less ) common good .#StayAtHomeSaveLives But … a few more months , I might pass muster . Please . As much as you can, #stayhome, keep in touch on Skype or FaceTime, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/EsHtdnh88l — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 25, 2020

We’re not sure how well the rest of us would cope if we were quarantined with a ukulele player, but it’s a welcome diversion as long as we can choose when to hear it.

If you don’t follow him already, do it now – he’ll be good for your blood pressure.

