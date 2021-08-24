One star review of the week

Weird World

People’s, er, unusual or wildly unfair one star reviews tend to go viral because of a devastating (or devastatingly funny) response from the business or person they were writing about.

But this particularly one star review managed to go viral all by itself after it was shared on Twitter by @yourboygus1 because, well, look.

And here are just some of the many things people were saying about it.

Listen, sometimes a demon is summoned from a hell dimension by some goth teens and they can’t figure out how to send her back. And now she’s afflicted with rent and a job. Give Monica a break she’s doing her best, she didn’t ask for any of this. — too fat for this heat (@overset_text) August 24, 2021

damn, monica figured out how to make dark energy before scientists did — Cas (@sommerfalls) August 23, 2021

It sounds like we should hook Monica up to the power grid, she’s giving it out for free. — Rory Kelly (@rorywritesstuff) August 24, 2021

“But Lily… Monica died 5 years ago that very night!” — Dixon Brandywine (@DixonBrandywine) August 24, 2021

It’s the “and a half” for me. — Laurie Voss (@seldo) August 24, 2021

READ MORE

This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)

Source Twitter @yourboygus1