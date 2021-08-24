This cat repeatedly asking for head rubs is 38 seconds well spent

Animals

Early contender for ‘awww! of the week’ comes this video of a cat asking for head rubs which is 38 seconds well spent.

And you won’t be surprised to know this cat’s not alone …

My sweet Puff does this. pic.twitter.com/1oSV0TYRzN — Linda Newman 🌊💙 (@LindaResisting) August 23, 2021

My recently passed girl Lilly did the same, only she escalated if you didn’t respond. Gentle claw taps, then tapped your chin, then your nose. Always *tap tap* so you knew it wasn’t an accident. I took her in as a foster when she was 15 years old and she was my very best girl. pic.twitter.com/rHyz7ETh0K — Shannon 💉 Vaxxed to the Max 💉 (@ShanMarieInDC) August 23, 2021

I’m sorry for your loss. 💔😞 my girl who passed a month ago was 23. She was also a patter. pic.twitter.com/RB2XBOXmHB — 🌷🐱 Michelle Bradford 😷💉 (@Mbroseburg) August 23, 2021

In short, this.

This is so cute I won’t be able to beat it https://t.co/kOEvN0g2c4 — Steve Wilson #BLM #KillTheBill #GTTO (@stevewil94) August 23, 2021

And this.

My life would consist of continuously giving this cat head rubs for the rest of all time. 😻 https://t.co/STECo52ma0 — Ginger Voight (@GingerVoight) August 23, 2021

READ MORE

The Rock surprising this celebrity tour bus is a moment of pure joy

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_