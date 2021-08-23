Kathy Burke sent these hilarious ‘Kevin and Perry’ festival dancers viral and it’s simply uncanny

Celebrity

These two festival dancers dressed up as Kevin and Perry were already a hit on Twitter but Kathy Burke just sent them even more wildly viral.

It’s two people spotted dancing at the Hardwick Live festival dressed up as the iconic teenage duo played by Burke and Harry Enfield, stars of Enfield’s TV sketch shows and their 2000 big screen outing, Kevin & Perry Go Large.

Kevin & Perry at Hardwick Live hahahaha pic.twitter.com/ld9vgYWm2I — Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) August 22, 2021

Here’s what Burke had to say about it.

If I wasn’t so much older and wider I’d swear this was me! Lovely stuff. 😁 https://t.co/21UVS3Rj9U — Kath 💙🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) August 23, 2021

And people loved it just as much as she did. Here are just some of the many, many things they were saying about it.

I love this! The facial expression on Perry is on point! Are you sureeeeeee it isn’t you? 😂 — Lorna B (@BlackLiblack) August 23, 2021

All the young folk in the video probably have no idea whats going on. 😂 — Stuart Lee (@StuLee99) August 23, 2021

Omg! I actually thought it was u from back in the day. 🤣 fair fucking play to her she's got the moves. — Berty 💙 we are not what u think we are… (@Berty_boi_new) August 23, 2021

The little stumble as Perry turns to look at the two girls is you to a tee. 😁 — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) August 23, 2021

Even the smile is right. — Lee MacGregor (@lee_macgregor) August 23, 2021

And here they are in close up.

They were absolutely brilliant pic.twitter.com/NQwca17eG5 — Tony Lennox (@tlennox123) August 23, 2021

To conclude …

Fucking hell. Seen so many people do this over the years and look nowt like them. You could have told me this was Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke and I would have believed you. Amazing effort! — Muzz (@MagMuzz) August 22, 2021

