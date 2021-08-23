Celebrity

Kathy Burke sent these hilarious ‘Kevin and Perry’ festival dancers viral and it’s simply uncanny

Poke Staff. Updated August 23rd, 2021

These two festival dancers dressed up as Kevin and Perry were already a hit on Twitter but Kathy Burke just sent them even more wildly viral.

It’s two people spotted dancing at the Hardwick Live festival dressed up as the iconic teenage duo played by Burke and Harry Enfield, stars of Enfield’s TV sketch shows and their 2000 big screen outing, Kevin & Perry Go Large.

Here’s what Burke had to say about it.

And people loved it just as much as she did. Here are just some of the many, many things they were saying about it.

And here they are in close up.

To conclude …

