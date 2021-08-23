This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)
Spot the spelling mistake 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8gFpBRm5TR
— Andywebster (@Andywebster) August 20, 2021
And it got even better when the hospital itself took the time to reply on Twitter.
😳 good spot! We should probably fix that. Maybe give us a few days please? Don't be… well yeah. 🙂
— Leeds Teaching Hospitals (@LeedsHospitals) August 20, 2021
But it didn’t end there.
But for grammar pedants, this one is far worse! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/gXvYRhB8nY
— mary farnell (@mary_farnell) August 20, 2021
Here are just some of the many replies it prompted.
No don’t fix it – the impatience centre sounds amazing 😂
— Kate (@KateNarnia) August 20, 2021
Yes Mr Splongecroket, Your unexplainable sudden rise in blood pressure, perspiration and anxiety with a tendency to curse profusely, whilst in a queue or driving seems to present as you may be impatient.. I'm referring you to the national Impatient Centre..
— Monoshire (@Agentgodsgift) August 20, 2021
I quite enjoyed the Anti-Natal Bay signs we had on our labour ward for a short while. 😀
— Thomas Everett (@tr_everett) August 20, 2021
We have a load of signs pointing to the Self Assessment Unit, with one or two corrected to Surgical Assessment Unit 🤦🏼♀️
— Natalie Silvey (@silv24) August 20, 2021
Here's an easier one spotted at a @goapplegreen in Enfield. pic.twitter.com/T4J5ahP8gp
— George Haggan (@george_haggan) August 20, 2021
I haven’t got time for this – can you just tell us what it is, and bloody hurry up?!
— Felix Lowe (@saddleblaze) August 21, 2021
Glad I started at the bottom and worked up. Wouldn't had the patience to read it from the top.
— Bruce McPherson 🇪🇺🇫🇷🏴 (@brucemcpherson) August 20, 2021
They clearly need a spell check up.
