Pics

This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)

Poke Staff. Updated August 23rd, 2021

And it got even better when the hospital itself took the time to reply on Twitter.

But it didn’t end there.

Here are just some of the many replies it prompted.

They clearly need a spell check up.

READ MORE

Simply 23 very funny signs that have been messed around with for comic effect

Source Twitter @Andywebster H/T Indy100

More from the Poke