This New Zealand minister’s ‘spread your legs’ Covid gaffe is just the content we needed today

Government ministers aren’t always the go-to place when you need a bit of light relief from the relentless news cycle, but New Zealand MP Chris Hipkins just made everyone’s day better with this fabulous slip of the tongue.

Hopkins, who is the New Zealand government’s Covid-19 response minister, among several other things, was talking about people’s eagerness to get out and about when this happened.

And his response after he realised what happened made it even better, perfectly captured by @aimee_nz over on Twitter.

And they did, they really did. Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

2.

Chris Hipkins accidentally saying spread their legs instead of stretch is exactly what we needed today pic.twitter.com/hNME8hAlAA — Bex Quilliam (@bexquilliam) August 22, 2021

3.

Just out here listening to my government pic.twitter.com/jhdaNF5B77 — Mr Ma’i Suka (@patityrell) August 22, 2021

4.

Turns out not everyone picked up the new bit of lingo pic.twitter.com/duk1lDhEud — Charlotte Cook (@charlottecooknz) August 22, 2021

5.

"nz twitter can have little a sex joke, as a treat"

– chris hipkins — folksy outdoors loving himbo (@finlay_txt) August 22, 2021

6.

7.

Blimey! I just can’t stop watching this again and again — Eva🦉 (@EvaJiangBa) August 22, 2021

8.

“I’m sure you’ll all have fun with me later” 💀☠️ — Martyn Pepperell (@martynpepperell) August 22, 2021

9.

Is it Kãkã mating season? They seem to be going full Chris Hipkins in the backyard at the moment. I've never seen so many, totally NOT socially distancing. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) August 22, 2021

And back to @aimee_nz who sent the clip – and the slip – viral.

good on ya @chrishipkins for being an awesome sport and having a laugh with us all. super appreciate both your efforts during this time 👏 — Aimee (@aimee_nz) August 22, 2021

i can’t even spell a four letter word correctly let alone do a nationally broadcast standup. nothing but respect for mr @chrishipkins. — Aimee (@aimee_nz) August 22, 2021

