Videos

This New Zealand minister’s ‘spread your legs’ Covid gaffe is just the content we needed today

John Plunkett. Updated August 23rd, 2021

Government ministers aren’t always the go-to place when you need a bit of light relief from the relentless news cycle, but New Zealand MP Chris Hipkins just made everyone’s day better with this fabulous slip of the tongue.

Hopkins, who is the New Zealand government’s Covid-19 response minister, among several other things, was talking about people’s eagerness to get out and about when this happened.

And his response after he realised what happened made it even better, perfectly captured by @aimee_nz over on Twitter.

And they did, they really did. Here are our 9 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

And back to @aimee_nz who sent the clip – and the slip – viral.

READ MORE

This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)

Source Twitter @aimee_nz H/T Guardian

More from the Poke