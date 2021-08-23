Politics

Fox News said Jill Biden was to blame for Afghanistan – only 5 takedowns you need

Poke Staff. Updated August 23rd, 2021

Fox News had an unusual and widely ridiculed take on the terrible situation in Afghanistan right now.

The so-called news channel’s host Rachel Campos-Duffy went viral after suggesting that Jill Biden was somehow at fault for the crisis. How? By allowing her husband to run for President.

Here’s some of what Campos-Duffy, married to former Republican congressman Sean Duffy, had to say.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden.

“No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband ― to love her husband ― and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

And these are surely the only 5 takedowns you need.

To conclude …

And this.

Source YouTube H/T HuffPost

