Fox News said Jill Biden was to blame for Afghanistan – only 5 takedowns you need

Politics

Fox News had an unusual and widely ridiculed take on the terrible situation in Afghanistan right now.

The so-called news channel’s host Rachel Campos-Duffy went viral after suggesting that Jill Biden was somehow at fault for the crisis. How? By allowing her husband to run for President.

Here’s some of what Campos-Duffy, married to former Republican congressman Sean Duffy, had to say.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position? “I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden. And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband ― to love her husband ― and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”

And these are surely the only 5 takedowns you need.

Nobody blamed Melania trump for her idiot husband inviting Taliban to Camp David, or his deal to release 5,000 Taliban fighters. Stop trying to blame Jill Biden for what’s happening in Afghanistan. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 22, 2021

While we’re at it, why didn’t Jill Biden warn the captain of the Titanic about that iceberg, @RCamposDuffy? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YJWbWSIkIv — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) August 22, 2021

Fox News is blaming Jill Biden for allowing someone in her husbands “mental state” to run for office. If that’s the case, it’s time to arrest Melania Trump for allowing a narcissistic, fascist, dictator wannabe fuck up our country for 4 years. — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 22, 2021

Fox News blaming Dr. Jill Biden for Afghanistan is obviously ridiculous on many levels, to say nothing of blatantly sexist, and yet, it’s somehow not even among the top ten most unreasonable claims made by them in the past month alone. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 22, 2021

WTF? Fox is blaming Jill Biden for Afghanistan? Because it was easier than coming up with a reason to blame Hillary? — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) August 22, 2021

To conclude …

This is sad, even for Fox News. https://t.co/UQu7zLiZ7t — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 23, 2021

And this.

Now Fox News is blaming Dr Jill Biden on Afghanistan. I didn’t know she was on the ballot. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 22, 2021

READ MORE

Donald Trump says he asked a 5-year-old what to do in Afghanistan and the jokes wrote themselves

Source YouTube H/T HuffPost