Donald Trump says he asked a 5-year-old what to do in Afghanistan and the jokes wrote themselves

To the world of Donald Trump, where the former President took aim at Joe Biden’s so-called strategy in Afghanistan but ended up shooting himself in the foot.

Not for the first time, obviously, Trump invited widespread ridicule after he told how he once asked a 5-year-old about what to do in Afghanistan.

And the clip went viral because, well, watch.

Trump claims that a 5-year-old child is advising him on military issues pic.twitter.com/euhbhOl5jw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

And if you’re thinking the jokes wrote themselves, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

These "conversations" are always conversations he has in his head. And every conversation he has in his head is with a 5 year old. https://t.co/QBGpHom40H — Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) August 22, 2021

2.

He would be outmatched by a five year old. — Karen Thomas (@kt1202proudRN) August 22, 2021

3.

First time I've heard Trump giving the "sir" routine while imitating a child's voice. https://t.co/kIP51O7Sio — Amit Serper (@0xAmit) August 22, 2021

4.

5.

You really, really can’t make this shit up. He even has the 5yo calling him “sir.” https://t.co/4z6EB7hsIh — Ryan Chapline (@ryanchapline) August 22, 2021

6.

Another “Sir” story just exposes that this is undoubtedly a lie. Also, there is a strong likelihood that the “5 year old” he is referring to is his reflection in the mirror — Buckshot LaFunk (@Buck_LaFunk) August 22, 2021

7.

Live footage of Mr Trump’s 5 year old advisor pic.twitter.com/0IyIB1cCvf — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) August 22, 2021

8.

1. No child has ever called Trump "sir"

2. This obviously never happened.

3. But a 5-year old child would have been a better advisor on foreign policy than Mike Pompeo. — President Rufus T. Firefly (@Stewey444) August 22, 2021

Maybe he should also have asked the 5-year-old about Dunkirk after the President also said this about Afghanistan.

NEW! “This could be—Afghanistan—another Dunkirk situation!” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/zTCo8SpB4a — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 18, 2021

And here’s what the 5-year-old would have told him.

Former President does not appear to understand that the evacuation of Dunkirk was considered to be a huge success. pic.twitter.com/gAgkdRres9 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 18, 2021

Source Twitter @atrupar