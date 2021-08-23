Politics

Donald Trump says he asked a 5-year-old what to do in Afghanistan and the jokes wrote themselves

John Plunkett. Updated August 23rd, 2021

To the world of Donald Trump, where the former President took aim at Joe Biden’s so-called strategy in Afghanistan but ended up shooting himself in the foot.

Not for the first time, obviously, Trump invited widespread ridicule after he told how he once asked a 5-year-old about what to do in Afghanistan.

And the clip went viral because, well, watch.

And if you’re thinking the jokes wrote themselves, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Maybe he should also have asked the 5-year-old about Dunkirk after the President also said this about Afghanistan.

And here’s what the 5-year-old would have told him.

READ MORE

Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump

Source Twitter @atrupar H/T Indy100

More from the Poke