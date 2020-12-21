Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump

Mark Hamill is many things to many people. He’s Luke Skywalker to a lot of them, for instance.

But he is also fast becoming Donald Trump’s tormentor-in-chief on Twitter. As the so-called president continues to refuse to accept he lost to Joe Biden – bigly – Hamill’s perfectly worded comebacks have been a constant delight.

And here are 17 of the very best.

1.

YOU WON AN EJECTION! https://t.co/dR8kAN1Ayn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2020

2.

Fear The Walking Dead https://t.co/pccmZ4kU09 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 9, 2020

3.

4.

Congratulations, sir! This dignified, statesman-like tweet is the perfect way to counter the book's narrative that you're an impulsive, childish dimwit. https://t.co/VW1uzqu5pr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2018

5.

6.

Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine's selection process was fraudulent and rigged.#TimeLoser_tRUMP pic.twitter.com/SupLLMUh75 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2020

7.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

8.

9.