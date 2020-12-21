Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump

Mark Hamill is many things to many people. He’s Luke Skywalker to a lot of them, for instance.

But he is also fast becoming Donald Trump’s tormentor-in-chief on Twitter. As the so-called president continues to refuse to accept he lost to Joe Biden – bigly – Hamill’s perfectly worded comebacks have been a constant delight.

And here are 17 of the very best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2