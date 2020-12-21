Simply 17 glorious times Mark Hamill totally owned Donald Trump
Mark Hamill is many things to many people. He’s Luke Skywalker to a lot of them, for instance.
But he is also fast becoming Donald Trump’s tormentor-in-chief on Twitter. As the so-called president continues to refuse to accept he lost to Joe Biden – bigly – Hamill’s perfectly worded comebacks have been a constant delight.
And here are 17 of the very best.
1.
YOU WON AN EJECTION! https://t.co/dR8kAN1Ayn
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2020
2.
Fear The Walking Dead https://t.co/pccmZ4kU09
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 9, 2020
3.
You misspelled "PRESIDENT". https://t.co/GCCNG9Mc8U
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2020
4.
Congratulations, sir! This dignified, statesman-like tweet is the perfect way to counter the book's narrative that you're an impulsive, childish dimwit. https://t.co/VW1uzqu5pr
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 6, 2018
5.
The last time I saw someone's hair turn white overnight was in an old horror movie. 😱#DyeHard #DyeAnotherDay #LiveAndLetDye #NoTimeToDye #TomorrowNeverDyes #EachDawn_I_Dye#DyeHardWithAVengeance #TheBrainThatWouldntDye #DyeMommieDye #LiveFreeOrDieHard #DyeDyeMyDarling#DyeHard2 pic.twitter.com/mva1uChaXH
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 14, 2020
6.
Stand by for lawsuit alleging the magazine's selection process was fraudulent and rigged.#TimeLoser_tRUMP pic.twitter.com/SupLLMUh75
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 11, 2020
7.
Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020
8.
You misspelled "Fraud."#GoForceYourself https://t.co/ORY6eeyGgj
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 29, 2019
9.
#BestEpisode_EVER pic.twitter.com/n7oJx9BrhE
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2020