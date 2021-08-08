Our 13 favourite lighter looks at the pandemic

Twitter

Life may be a little closer to ‘normal’ now, with lockdown over, no mask mandate and Boris Johnson ignoring what few Covid rules there are, but it’s still a pandemic, and these tweets all say it too well not to share.

1.

If medal-winning Olympic titans can wear a mask on the podium, superannuated toddlers talking twaddle for attention on Twitter can wear them on a bloody bus. FFS. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 27, 2021

2.

Me during this pandemic has been like if a caterpillar went into a cocoon and came out a caterpillar that's much worse — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) July 29, 2021

3.

No traces of Covid have been found in railway stations or trains. Thank goodness for that. The last thing we want is hospitals full of trains. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 2, 2021

4.

The vaccination VS anti-vaxxer debate is great because on one side you have science and cool people like Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney and President Obama and on the other side you've got massively divorced guys, Keith from Facebook and a twitter bot with 2 followers. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 2, 2021

5.

6.

I cant go back into lockdown I already tried and failed at all the hobbies — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) August 3, 2021

7.

Who called it Test and Trace not Ping The Merciless — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) July 18, 2021

8.

How do u expect me to go back into lockdown if there’s nothing left to binge?!! I’ve exhausted Nordic Noir, Galician Goth, Welsh Romance, and even Caribbean game shows c’mon Fauci kick Netflix in the ass ‘I’ve had to move on to Britbox and nannies who solve crime! — WOODROW PEEL (@WoodyLuvsCoffee) August 2, 2021

9.

Covid started out as a virus but mutated into an IQ test. — (@Sundae_Gurl2) July 31, 2021

10.

Glad I’m still wearing a mask inside public places. Went to my local shop and my mask protected me from being asphyxiated by the Lynx Africa the 40 odd year old man in front of me smelled like he’d bathed in. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 4, 2021

11.

He’s not wearing a mask, someone should say something. pic.twitter.com/yuw8xZf2nq — Paul (@bingowings14) August 3, 2021

12.

We need to urgently contact those who turn down the vaccine. If Michael Gove is right about them being selfish, then they are ideal targets for our Tory Party membership campaign. pic.twitter.com/0wtEmma5Ev — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 27, 2021

13.

The irony of antivaxers saying they “don’t want to be part of an experiment” without realising they are now the control group. — mimolette (@jessalyn) July 27, 2021

