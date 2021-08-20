New York City isn’t pulling any punches with its blunt NSFW Covid-19 posters

Pics

It looks like it’s true that New York is a straight-talking kind of a place, if these Covid-19 advice posters are anything to go by.

nyc not playing around 😭 pic.twitter.com/9bp16oIwRN — Javy Torres (@bleepinjavy17) August 18, 2021

Nice red hat. Looks sort of familiar.

via Gfycat

In case you thought it might be photoshopped, here are the posters in a different location.

New York has also embraced this message – which can never be shared too many times.

i spotted this in greenwich village on sunday pic.twitter.com/ctiq7hCewi — jade 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@leobaby2001) August 19, 2021

To conclude –

Sometimes the best public health messages are the simplest 😌 https://t.co/9olbxiEcuc — erica, mph msed (@ECritty) August 19, 2021

READ MORE

This hilariously straight-talking Covid sign really isn’t messing around (NSFW)

Source Javy Torres Image Javy Torres