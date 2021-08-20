New York City isn’t pulling any punches with its blunt NSFW Covid-19 posters
It looks like it’s true that New York is a straight-talking kind of a place, if these Covid-19 advice posters are anything to go by.
nyc not playing around 😭 pic.twitter.com/9bp16oIwRN
— Javy Torres (@bleepinjavy17) August 18, 2021
Nice red hat. Looks sort of familiar.
In case you thought it might be photoshopped, here are the posters in a different location.
— Chris (@Chris__4198) August 18, 2021
New York has also embraced this message – which can never be shared too many times.
i spotted this in greenwich village on sunday pic.twitter.com/ctiq7hCewi
— jade 🧚🏼♀️ (@leobaby2001) August 19, 2021
To conclude –
Sometimes the best public health messages are the simplest 😌 https://t.co/9olbxiEcuc
— erica, mph msed (@ECritty) August 19, 2021
