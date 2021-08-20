Pics

New York City isn’t pulling any punches with its blunt NSFW Covid-19 posters

Poke Staff. Updated August 20th, 2021

It looks like it’s true that New York is a straight-talking kind of a place, if these Covid-19 advice posters are anything to go by.

Nice red hat. Looks sort of familiar.

via Gfycat

In case you thought it might be photoshopped, here are the posters in a different location.

New York has also embraced this message – which can never be shared too many times.

To conclude –

READ MORE

This hilariously straight-talking Covid sign really isn’t messing around (NSFW)

Source Javy Torres Image Javy Torres

More from the Poke