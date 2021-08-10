This hilariously straight-talking Covid sign really isn’t messing around (NSFW)

Pics

We’ve seen plenty of fabulously frank – and very funny – shop signs telling people in no uncertain terms to follow Covid guidelines during the pandemic.

But this might be the most straight-talking – and NSFW – yet.

‘Sign in store in New York,’ said AnsuFati_32 over on Reddit and it went viral because, well, look.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘No titty or shoe money is the superior covid guideline.’

RaspberryBeifong ‘That one is just hygiene casually thrown in there.’

SavageCucmber “Excuse me, do you take ass pennies?”

zomboromcom ‘5 motherfuckers at once is also my policy for getting through life without going to prison.’

Pole420

READ MORE

Anti-vaxxer takedown of the day

Source Reddit u/AnsuFati_32