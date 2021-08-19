News

Dominic Raab is in hot water – accused of putting his luxury beach retreat ahead of Afghan lives

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 19th, 2021

Dominic Raab is under increasing pressure to step down as Foreign Secretary after it emerged that he had refused to place a call that could have helped endangered interpreters in Afghanistan.

Such is the level of the outrage, that even that friend of Tories, The Daily Mail, has turned against him.

Raab declined to make the call from his almost-£40,000 luxury break in Crete, despite being told it was vital that the request for help should come from the highest level.

The reactions were – and remain – scathing.

Jonn Elledge highlighted the enormity of the crisis for the Tories.

There’s a good chance their popularity will only increase by four or five percentage points this week.

Source Sky News

