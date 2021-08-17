News

Dominic Raab said nobody saw the Afghan situation coming – 9 scathing reactions

In episode 4,987 of ‘Politicians going “La La La I’m not listening”‘, the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab – fresh from his holiday – made an extraordinary claim about the consequence of the UK and the US creating a power vacuum in Afghanistan.

Shades of Dido Harding describing the high demand for Covid tests as ‘unexpected’.

Raab’s comment was greeted with all the scorn it deserved.

Happy Toast summed it up as only they could.

