Dominic Raab said nobody saw the Afghan situation coming – 9 scathing reactions

News

In episode 4,987 of ‘Politicians going “La La La I’m not listening”‘, the Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab – fresh from his holiday – made an extraordinary claim about the consequence of the UK and the US creating a power vacuum in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says "no one saw this coming, we would have taken action if we had" regarding Taliban takeover of Afghanistan — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) August 17, 2021

Shades of Dido Harding describing the high demand for Covid tests as ‘unexpected’.

Raab’s comment was greeted with all the scorn it deserved.

1.

“the whole world was taken by surprise” says Dominic Raab about the tragedy in Afghanistan that everyone saw coming — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 16, 2021

2.

Huh? What? Is this a real quote? From our Foreign Secretary?! #ToryShambles https://t.co/cDc7524B3T — Amandeep Gill (@amandeep86) August 17, 2021

3.

"No one saw this coming. Of course we’d have taken action if we had." …define “no-one” in this context, Dominic. Because I’m fairly sure everyone who was paying attention knew exactly what would happen. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 17, 2021

4.

I think Dominic Raab is confusing “no one” with “Dominic Raab”. https://t.co/deqH2IjmZx — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) August 17, 2021

5.

"no one saw this coming, we would have taken action if we had" A summary of British government and policy, from (at least) 2016 onwards https://t.co/FbZXylxwon — davidallengreen (@davidallengreen) August 17, 2021

6.

"It's all very well people on the left saying they saw this coming for nearly twenty years and spending those twenty years warning about this but the truth is they didn't and neither did anyone else I am very smart" https://t.co/57Cb0y9yps — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 17, 2021

7.

We have faxed Mr Raab a 'guide to the future' of things we can see coming that should cover the next 12 months for now We have run out of toner as a consequence#visionary https://t.co/HdgdLiVM4i — The Kentish Border (of Kent) 2306 (@BorderKent) August 17, 2021

8.

Raab Syndrome: when you incorrectly assume that your own staggering ignorance is typical. https://t.co/Hz8UTfuhEJ — Alastair Horne (@pressfuturist) August 17, 2021

9.

Dominic Raab: "I didn't think the Taliban were real" https://t.co/IDmQ2CSLaR — Catherine Kelliher (@kitty_kelliher) August 17, 2021

Happy Toast summed it up as only they could.

BREAKING – Dominic Raab has been injured leaving Downing St in a series of accidents that he says "no one could have seen coming" pic.twitter.com/wlirMya1G2 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 17, 2021

READ MORE

The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork

Source Sky News Image Screengrab