The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2021

The withdrawal of UK and US forces from Afghanistan has seen the Taliban flow back in to fill the gaps, with the capital, Kabul, once again under their control, and citizens trying to escape to safety.

The UK government has so far held two COBRA meetings to discuss the crisis.

There have been, understandably, calls to rescue Afghani citizens who are known to have aided foreign forces, for example by working as interpreters, as these are likely to be in severe danger, along with their families. Not that your average Kabul resident is exactly in clover.

Instead of ramping up efforts to evacuate the vulnerable, the Foreign Office has delivered a blow to students with a Chevening scholarship to come and study in the UK.

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, was on holiday somewhere abroad, when the news broke, and had yet to return at the time of writing. It’s a good thing it’s not a serious situation requiring all parties to *checks notes* do their jobs.

This is how Twitter has reacted to the latest news.

In conclusion –

