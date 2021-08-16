The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork

News

The withdrawal of UK and US forces from Afghanistan has seen the Taliban flow back in to fill the gaps, with the capital, Kabul, once again under their control, and citizens trying to escape to safety.

This could become Fall of Saigon 2.0 or worse — the Fall of Kabul and the massive throngs of people trying to flee at Kabul Airport. Can’t blame them. Where are the international support to send passenger jets to airlift them all out?! #Kabul pic.twitter.com/GamVlDejdJ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021

The UK government has so far held two COBRA meetings to discuss the crisis.

I'm arranging an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss Afghanistan.

If it's still an issue after five meetings, I might even consider going myself. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 13, 2021

Fear not, we have a carefully prepared three stage plan for dealing with the Taliban and the situation in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/BYB5lD9IMr — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 15, 2021

There have been, understandably, calls to rescue Afghani citizens who are known to have aided foreign forces, for example by working as interpreters, as these are likely to be in severe danger, along with their families. Not that your average Kabul resident is exactly in clover.

MESSAGE TO NIGEL FARAGE/PRITI PATEL: If the UK can afford to wage war in Afghanistan we can afford to take in its refugees. — Samuel K (@SamuelKOfficial) August 15, 2021

If the government is feeling that there’s nothing they can do about the tragedy in Afghanistan, there is: offer to take thousands of Afghan refugees immediately. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 15, 2021

Refugees. Nothing else matters. Help the refugees. Get them to safety. Be as expensive in your categories as possible. Worry about the paperwork afterwards. Everything else is a distraction. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 15, 2021

Instead of ramping up efforts to evacuate the vulnerable, the Foreign Office has delivered a blow to students with a Chevening scholarship to come and study in the UK.

Afghans who received Scholarships from the UK government to study in the UK this year have now been told they will not be granted visas due to "administration issues". #Chevening pic.twitter.com/GibwQm0NfD — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 14, 2021

Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, was on holiday somewhere abroad, when the news broke, and had yet to return at the time of writing. It’s a good thing it’s not a serious situation requiring all parties to *checks notes* do their jobs.

This is how Twitter has reacted to the latest news.

Sure recalling parliament is good but have you ever tried not refusing entry to Afghan citizens who were granted scholarships and not rejecting hundreds of interpreters who helped Britain and now face being murdered by the Taliban. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) August 15, 2021

"We will not turn our backs on Afghanistan in times of need" Few minutes later, realising Afghans would come to the UK: "On second thoughts, we won't have you" https://t.co/SVRCQIjJcj — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) August 15, 2021

“A Foreign Office spokesperson said all of this year's scholars would be able to start their programme next year.” Moral dereliction of the highest order. https://t.co/C4fF6e3hC0 — Alan Bogg (@thebigbogg) August 15, 2021

BREAKING: Priti Patel has classified everyone fleeing imminent execution in Afghanistan an "economic migrant" x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCPropagandist) August 15, 2021

No matter how awful the situation, Dominic Raab can be relied upon to make it worse. https://t.co/m8xWdUfQih — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 15, 2021

as if the situation wasn't awful enough in Afghanistan we've got Dominic Raab coming back from holiday to make it worse — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 15, 2021

Dominic Raab refuses to cut short his holiday as he gives an emergency update on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/D2KzMG7zCL — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 15, 2021

The Taliban are open in their cruelty, while Priti Patel and her home office minions mask theirs with bureaucracy and insincere expressions of concern. Not sure which is worse. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 15, 2021

Are you telling me that the WHOLE UK IMMIGRATION SYSTEM just suddenly can’t process visas for THIRTY FIVE PEOPLE?! No. I do not believe it. This is a deliberate choice, a morally bankrupt, cruel political choice. https://t.co/FU3kA4I4We — Amy Fitzpatrick (@AperolFitz) August 15, 2021

