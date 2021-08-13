Videos

‘Guess the hack’ is the funniest way of reacting to these dubious internet tips

Poke Staff. Updated August 13th, 2021

YouTube and TikTok star, @the_mj_way, usually shares his reactions to some of the hack videos that flood the internet, but in this clip, he adds a twist.

Rather than watching the video and commenting on whether it’s useful, in his inimitable and hilarious way, he tries to guess what the hack will be – offering his own suggestion for comparison with the real thing.

@the_mj_way

Guess The Hack ##foryoupage ##foryou ##themjway ##lifehacks ##crafts ##learnontiktok

♬ original sound – TheMJway

We really enjoyed these reactions from TikTok users.

This could happen.

As a bonus, here’s what MJ thinks is the worst hack he’s ever seen.

@the_mj_way

Worst Hack Ever! ##foryoupage ##foryou ##crafts ##lifehack ##themjway ##trending

♬ original sound – TheMJway

It certainly gives that chewing gum on the bum hack a run for its money.

