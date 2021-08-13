‘Guess the hack’ is the funniest way of reacting to these dubious internet tips
YouTube and TikTok star, @the_mj_way, usually shares his reactions to some of the hack videos that flood the internet, but in this clip, he adds a twist.
Rather than watching the video and commenting on whether it’s useful, in his inimitable and hilarious way, he tries to guess what the hack will be – offering his own suggestion for comparison with the real thing.
@the_mj_way
Guess The Hack ##foryoupage ##foryou ##themjway ##lifehacks ##crafts ##learnontiktok
We really enjoyed these reactions from TikTok users.
This could happen.
As a bonus, here’s what MJ thinks is the worst hack he’s ever seen.
@the_mj_way
Worst Hack Ever! ##foryoupage ##foryou ##crafts ##lifehack ##themjway ##trending
It certainly gives that chewing gum on the bum hack a run for its money.
Source theMJway Image Screengrab
