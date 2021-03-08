This vlogger’s attempts to copy clothes hacks are the timeline cleanser you need
TikTok and YouTube legend, the MJ Way, normally reacts to hints and tips from the internet, and it’s absolutely hilarious.
Like this.
And this.
However, MJ has really upped the ante with his latest video, which shows him actually having a go at some hacks from the 123 GO YouTube channel.
The full piece is on YouTube and is a little over nine minutes long, but this TikTok gives you a few highlights.
Here’s how TikTokers reacted to MJ going above and beyond.
In conclusion –
Now, go and watch the full one. You know you want to.
