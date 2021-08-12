This collection of Express ‘before and after’ stories is Brexit in a nutshell
We’re grateful to @Femi_Sorry over on Twitter for this thread of Express stories about Brexit which captures the whole thing in a nutshell.
In each case one of them was written before Brexit, and one of them after. See if you can spot which is which.
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/pPcsPS2Zzt
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/qz8YUq2UJ9
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/mug0P6b8m8
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 11, 2021
#ExpresslyPredictedBrexit pic.twitter.com/EWf8DNJrNT
— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 12, 2021
Brexit in a nutshell.
And it got this person thinking.
How much would it cost to run a full page advert in The Express that just has a montage of all their old inaccurate stories?
— J Spedding (@Spedley1) August 11, 2021
READ MORE
Emergency Brexit lorry queue measures made permanent as ‘teething troubles’ become tooth loss
Source Twitter @Femi_Sorry
More from the Poke
The takedown of this ‘God is amazing fact’ about the Sun is a proper scorcher
“My whole childhood was a lie and I demand a refund immediately”