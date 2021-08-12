This collection of Express ‘before and after’ stories is Brexit in a nutshell

News

We’re grateful to @Femi_Sorry over on Twitter for this thread of Express stories about Brexit which captures the whole thing in a nutshell.

In each case one of them was written before Brexit, and one of them after. See if you can spot which is which.

Brexit in a nutshell.

And it got this person thinking.

How much would it cost to run a full page advert in The Express that just has a montage of all their old inaccurate stories? — J Spedding (@Spedley1) August 11, 2021

Source Twitter @Femi_Sorry