This collection of Express ‘before and after’ stories is Brexit in a nutshell

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2021

We’re grateful to @Femi_Sorry over on Twitter for this thread of Express stories about Brexit which captures the whole thing in a nutshell.

In each case one of them was written before Brexit, and one of them after. See if you can spot which is which.

Brexit in a nutshell.

And it got this person thinking.

Emergency Brexit lorry queue measures made permanent as ‘teething troubles’ become tooth loss

Source Twitter @Femi_Sorry

