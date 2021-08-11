Emergency Brexit lorry queue measures made permanent as ‘teething troubles’ become tooth loss

News

There’ll be jubilation* on the streets of Kent as the emergency Brexit traffic management system, Operation Brock, is made permanent. This means that when lorry queues become particularly large, road blocks will be put in place for other traffic.

*frustration

Oh, those sunlit uplands!

Emergency Brexit powers for lorry queues to be made permanent https://t.co/3vGUJXSRkh — The Guardian (@guardian) August 10, 2021

The system was described as a means of handling ‘teething troubles’ after Brexit, with its new permanent status suggesting that the government sees the resulting lorry jams as more of an incurable toothache, and who wouldn’t love that?

Here are a few tragically unsurprised reactions we spotted.

1.

The emergency Brexit powers for lorry queues were meant to end in 2020.

We have decided to make them permanent, now that the 'teething problems' have turned out to be a throbbing, pus-filled abscess. https://t.co/D5rD2dsTfm — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 10, 2021

2.

We really need a universal symbol for: 'yes we did rather insistently say this would happen and now it has'. https://t.co/XNwleI7TSK — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 10, 2021

3.

2016: Sunlit uplands! 2021: Kent is now a lorry park. Again https://t.co/9CH5wRJQjg — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 10, 2021

4.

Fun Fact: Great Britain which was the fastest growing economy in the G7 until 2016 is now in a permanent state of emergency due to the Brexit catastrophe. Emergency Brexit powers for lorry queues to be made permanent https://t.co/xtmVnpFf1b — *Followed by 98k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) August 10, 2021

5.

This week in Brexit ✅Roaming charges to apply in EU

✅Army to deliver food

✅Supermarket shelves emptying

✅Critical shortage of vets

✅Haulier shortage getting worse

✅Queueing lanes for lorries to be made permanent And it’s only Tuesdayhttps://t.co/Jb1iWECrmY — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 10, 2021

6.

Today in unpredictable consequenceshttps://t.co/RFJ3r3BADs — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 10, 2021

7.

On the bright side, Kent has cornered the market in exhaust fumes! ☠️ Funny, they don't seem pleased. https://t.co/1prVXKHYeS — Mandoline 🐦 (@Mandoline_Blue) August 10, 2021

“It’s just Project Fear.”

How utterly delightful. I hope this is everything that everyone voted for 😀 — Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud) August 10, 2021

READ MORE

Brexit chaos sees lorry drivers battling in the open-air toilet of Kent

Source Guardian Image Nigel Tadyanehondo on Unsplash