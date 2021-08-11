News

Emergency Brexit lorry queue measures made permanent as ‘teething troubles’ become tooth loss

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 11th, 2021

There’ll be jubilation* on the streets of Kent as the emergency Brexit traffic management system, Operation Brock, is made permanent. This means that when lorry queues become particularly large, road blocks will be put in place for other traffic.
*frustration

Oh, those sunlit uplands!

The system was described as a means of handling ‘teething troubles’ after Brexit, with its new permanent status suggesting that the government sees the resulting lorry jams as more of an incurable toothache, and who wouldn’t love that?

Here are a few tragically unsurprised reactions we spotted.

“It’s just Project Fear.”

Source Guardian

