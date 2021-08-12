This bizarre American chicken and pasta dish is giving people feelings – not good ones

Weird World

The US and the UK may well be two countries separated by a common language, according to Mr George Bernard Shaw, but it often seems that the divide is even larger between the two nations’ cuisines.

A TikTok of a particularly over-the-top Las Vegas chicken dish has gone viral, driven by people’s horror and disbelief.

What just happened? We never want to see anyone eat one of these – it would be more than our stomachs could bear.

As one TikTok user commented,

“That looks digested already.”

The @LasVegasLocally Twitter account shared it, revealing the apt name – The Fat Baby.

The infamous 'Fat Baby' from Amano Las Vegas. You know you want one. pic.twitter.com/C6bEdOzfs0 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 10, 2021

Here are a few of the best reactions.

I'm always perplexed by how the fuck to even go about eating these horrible Instagram foods.

Unless you can unhinge your jaw and swallow it like a snake, the first bite gets all over your face and makes it fall apart and you end up scraping it off a plate like a big dumb baby. https://t.co/vF4V6iw581 — Lyle Rath (@LyleRath) August 11, 2021

i imagine they call it the fat baby because that's what threw it up https://t.co/qMQcRaqlLc — Gehrig Schreiber (@skurletonVA) August 11, 2021

But today’s zinger prize goes to …

Why do Americans eat as if they had free healthcare? pic.twitter.com/jWlAWXHlfZ — Romain BARBE (@jYaZu) August 10, 2021

