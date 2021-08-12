Weird World

This bizarre American chicken and pasta dish is giving people feelings – not good ones

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2021

The US and the UK may well be two countries separated by a common language, according to Mr George Bernard Shaw, but it often seems that the divide is even larger between the two nations’ cuisines.

A TikTok of a particularly over-the-top Las Vegas chicken dish has gone viral, driven by people’s horror and disbelief.

@amanolasvegas

"The one with the Cornish Game Hen on it" FILL-A-BUSTER! ##amano ##amanolasvegas ##lasvegas ##MakingTheCut ##vegastiktok ##SummerMashup

♬ The Hustle – Van McCoy

What just happened? We never want to see anyone eat one of these – it would be more than our stomachs could bear.

As one TikTok user commented,

“That looks digested already.”

The @LasVegasLocally Twitter account shared it, revealing the apt name – The Fat Baby.

Here are a few of the best reactions.

But today’s zinger prize goes to …

Source A Mano Las Vegas

