An American slagged off chip butties and it was a declaration of war – 9 very British responses

Over on Twitter someone who calls himself Jack (England’s most wanted) went viral when he discovered chip butties for the first time and it’s fair to say he didn’t like the look of them, he didn’t like them at all.

Just learned about chip buttys, which is an English food that is literally just French fries in between two slices of bread. This is just making me so irrationally angry pic.twitter.com/O604faAR8K — Jack (England’s most wanted) (@jfksafk) December 12, 2020

And British people who stumbled across his tweet weren’t taking it lying down (hence his bit about being ‘England’s most wanted’).

The brits have found this post and they are PISSED 😭 — Jack (England’s most wanted) (@jfksafk) December 13, 2020

These 9 responses surely speak for the nation (the United Kingdom, not the United States).

It’s not french fries inside, it’s chips, which are thicker and juicier. And it’s in a bread roll, which is soft and fluffy, and the butter gets all melty. Idk why you posted this picture of cardboard but go off I guess. — Iwani Mawocha 🇿🇼 (@iwanimawocha) December 13, 2020

americans shouldnt be allowed to criticize any other countries food — Evan Is Ainm Dom (@evank1k) December 12, 2020

Americans acting like they wouldn’t eat their nan if she was deep fat fried https://t.co/yxPq7dV2yi — Adam (@AdamFulwell_) December 13, 2020

Better with a roll than white bread. Plus chips are far superior to murican fries.

You are missing out on something glorious. That pic is an abomination tho.

Needs actual chips and to be drowned in Gravy/Curry Sauce/HP/BUTTER — Toofurabus (@Henke1982) December 12, 2020

Wait til someone tells this guy about the inexplicable joy of crisp sandwiches. https://t.co/vhJqg9Zfln — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) December 14, 2020

Would this be a good time to discuss why your chickens are washed in chlorine?🐔🤢 — Deborah 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@DebsOuttaCamden) December 13, 2020

This is how you write a job application to the New York Times London bureau https://t.co/aXNIiNyMSS — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) December 13, 2020

What’s wrong with it, not enough syrup? — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) December 13, 2020

This coming from a country that invented spay-on cheese. https://t.co/VH9qDnHDBB — Alex Olney, past predictor (@Alex_Olney) December 14, 2020

And there was also this back and forth.

Americans: "haha bro do they seriously eat that stuff" pic.twitter.com/1e4CbCLRlU — L_Jenos🎄 (@L_Jenos) December 13, 2020

“Fkn got his yank ass ye did m8” pic.twitter.com/YLoMlX2dob — Jack (England’s most wanted) (@jfksafk) December 13, 2020

It’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened. Remember this?

To conclude (maybe).

plenty of british food sucks but fuck you chip buttys are fantastic https://t.co/AcPRRTbHV2 — Jack Saint (@LackingSaint) December 14, 2020

