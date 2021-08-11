This viral TikTok shows how to guarantee the shortest date in history

Life

A TikToker named ‘javs’ has shared a very short clip of the thing that made her give up on a date before it had even got going.

Now, it might be play-acting, but we get the point. Keep your ‘straight males are marginalised’ takes to yourself or save them for the ‘Poor Me – Whiny Baby’ Facebook Group meet-up.

Whether it was real or staged, it certainly split the room.

Some people were on the side of Mr. Marginalised.

Others – well, not so much.

There was also this follow-up comment from javs, in response to those criticising her for leaving a date over that comment.

That’s the bottom line.

