This ‘honest dating advice’ went viral because people loved it so much

It’s not as easy to go on a date as it once was (at least, not if it doesn’t involve Zoom) but when things get back to normal this might come in very handy indeed.

It’s some ‘honest dating advice’ that proved very popular on Reddit because it’s so true and had lots of people saying either ‘This will come in useful …’ or ‘I wish I’d know when …’

Anyway, that’s enough from us, have a read of these tips shared by Redditor vegankennedy.

And just some of the things people said about it.

‘I like the friendship point. The base for a good relationship is always friendship You wouldn’t spend your life with someone you don’t like.’ Bluepompf ‘Ugh, I’m happily married but I wish I saw this guide in my early 20’s. More single life and time to myself would not have hurt.’ Garaquarubyline ‘I feel like #2 needs to be told to people more often, everywhere, all the time.’ haysoos2 ‘Thank you…. I really needed this today.’ -businessskeleton-

And according to the small print, you can find more of this sort of thing at werenotreallystrangers.com and on Instagram here.

READ MORE

We’ll never tire of this dog playing ‘fetch’ with the darts players on TV

Source Reddit u/vegankennedy