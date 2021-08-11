This anti-vaxxer’s ‘I Am Legend’ conspiracy theory brought the best response from its screenwriter

Science

Leading contender for conspiracy theory of the week comes this, an anti-vaxxer whose concerns about the vaccine were based on ….the plot of the 2007 zombie movie I Am Legend, starring Will Smith.

It was highlighted by a New York Times report about the owner of an eyewear store who was struggling to persuade some of its staff to get a Covid vaccine.

And they weren’t alone, it turned out. Far from it.

The striking thing about this anecdote is that it's not one person's crazy remark, but sounds like something that's been spreading around widely in some corners of the Internet. Which it turns out it has. This post has tens of thousands of shares, with mostly serious comments pic.twitter.com/ktbwZja1NV — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 9, 2021

Well now I'm down this rabbit hole. "I am Legend" anti-vax references and content also quite popular on pro-Trump and QAnon forums, which seeps over to Facebook pic.twitter.com/Z4ydTYtx6M — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 9, 2021

Even Will Smith himself has talked about it.

But final word must surely go to Akiva Goldsman who – you guessed it – co-wrote the screenplay based on a 1954 novel of the same name.

Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made that up. It’s. Not. Real. — Akiva Goldsman (@AkivaGoldsman) August 9, 2021

Chances of that being the end of the matter: zero.

Well, the screenwriter of “I Am Legend” has weighed in so that should settle it (…) https://t.co/DIwzi2BYjr — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) August 9, 2021

❗️HARD FACT—vaccines *do not* turn you into zombies. The zombie apocalypse movie “I am Legend” has spawned a #COVID19 vaccine conspiracy. The movie’s screenwriter @AkivaGoldsman even weighs in. Let’s rethink future Hollywood zombie movie plots? Thanks from this epidemiologist. 🙏 https://t.co/uAX3JoEvKU pic.twitter.com/skTzhXD2o7 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 10, 2021

