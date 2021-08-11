Science

This anti-vaxxer’s ‘I Am Legend’ conspiracy theory brought the best response from its screenwriter

Poke Staff. Updated August 11th, 2021

Leading contender for conspiracy theory of the week comes this, an anti-vaxxer whose concerns about the vaccine were based on ….the plot of the 2007 zombie movie I Am Legend, starring Will Smith.

It was highlighted by a New York Times report about the owner of an eyewear store who was struggling to persuade some of its staff to get a Covid vaccine.

And they weren’t alone, it turned out. Far from it.

Even Will Smith himself has talked about it.

But final word must surely go to Akiva Goldsman who – you guessed it – co-wrote the screenplay based on a 1954 novel of the same name.

Chances of that being the end of the matter: zero.

