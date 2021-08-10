Anti-vaxxers protested at the BBC News building – 8 years too late

News

The next time an anti-vaxxer uses the ‘Do your own research’ trope, there will be yet another good response to it, after a crowd of them protested at what was once the home of BBC News – Television Centre.

There’s been an attempt by anti-vaccine “freedom” protesters to storm Television Centre at Shepherds Bush, apparently under the impression that the BBC is still based there. Despite the symbolism, they’ve pretty much gone to the wrong place. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) August 9, 2021

The BBC moved its operations over to new Broadcasting House in 2013, and Television Centre now rents out its studios to ITV for such hard-hitting government sock-puppet content as *checks notes* Loose Women and Lorraine.

Anti-Vaxx protestors storming the old BBC Television Centre to hold the BBC responsible for… vaccine passports? Either way the studios they attacked are… mainly leased by ITV to make Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, and Loose Women, so that showed them. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) August 9, 2021

Anti-vaxxers protesting the BBC, outside a building the BBC left a decade ago, sounds about the right level of research for anti-vaxxers. 🤡🤡🤡 'Loose Women' was being filmed inside for ITV. A chat on the menopause. They must have been baffled by chants of "shame on you". ~AA https://t.co/A0vNiuHIeq — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 9, 2021

If only someone had invented some easy means of checking the address of the BBC, perhaps some kind of search engine or something.

Twitter took its shot – and these blows hit the target.

1.

2.

So are the protestors protesting against the BBC expecting me and Holly Willoughby to email Huw Edwards or something? Because they’re banging the doors of studios used by ITV daytime not by the BBC since 2012. If they can’t use Google maps how do they know so much about vaccines? — Adil Rashford Saka Sancho 💙 (@adilray) August 9, 2021

3.

If you favour your own online ‘research’ over the peer-reviewed work of evidence-based experts going back decades, you should not be surprised to find yourself ‘storming’ a BBC building that does not, in fact, house the BBC.

See also vaccines, climate change & EU membership. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 9, 2021

4.

Latest: angry mob upset at mockery about turning up at old BBC address. Now marching to Winchester to petition the queen. (I can keep this up all day) — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) August 9, 2021

5.

6.

7.

Anti-lockdown protestors are storming BBC Television centre, to protest to a TV company that isn't there any more about a lockdown that isn't on any more. — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 9, 2021

8.

Storming Television Centre to find the BBC news studios is like storming Craven Cottage to find the Champions League trophy. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 9, 2021

9.

“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight on the set of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two”. https://t.co/dOKyslAplq — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 9, 2021

10.

Anti vaxxers trying to storm a studio where Graham Norton is being filmed. These clowns are just so fucking dumb. Probably getting confused with the Norton Anti Virus for computers! pic.twitter.com/zMYHO8ZMpB — Imran Sheikh (@indieimmy) August 9, 2021

11.