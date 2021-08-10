News

Anti-vaxxers protested at the BBC News building – 8 years too late

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 10th, 2021

The next time an anti-vaxxer uses the ‘Do your own research’ trope, there will be yet another good response to it, after a crowd of them protested at what was once the home of BBC News – Television Centre.

The BBC moved its operations over to new Broadcasting House in 2013, and Television Centre now rents out its studios to ITV for such hard-hitting government sock-puppet content as *checks notes* Loose Women and Lorraine.

If only someone had invented some easy means of checking the address of the BBC, perhaps some kind of search engine or something.

via Gfycat

Twitter took its shot – and these blows hit the target.

