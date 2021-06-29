Brexit chaos sees lorry drivers battling in the open-air toilet of Kent

News

Once upon a time, there was a thing called Brexit that was going to lay a golden footpath to the sunlit uplands of greater international trade, more fish, pretty blue passports and £350 million extra funding each week for the NHS.

Some terrible people suggested that the words on the side of the bus might not be completely honest, that the sunlit uplands might be marred by such things as international tariff rules, The Good Friday Agreement and *checks notes* being a tiny island with less clout than an enormous trading bloc.

They even had the temerity to say that border checks would cause massive tailbacks in the picturesque Leave-voting county of Kent – home of Brexit hero, Nigel Farage.

These claims became known as ‘Project Fear‘ and were clearly utter nonsense.

Oh, wait …

Lorry drivers in Kent face "chaos" due to a shortage of parking and poor toilet facilities, with fights breaking out between drivers, a union says.https://t.co/cGwz5YqnST — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) June 28, 2021

#Awkward

1.

“Brexit means Brexit”

“Could you be a bit more specific?”

“Brexit means you might have to punch someone if you need to partake in a shit” https://t.co/mnyoWZVccN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 28, 2021

2.

Brexit. It really is shit. https://t.co/2b8tB9IFbL — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) June 28, 2021

3.

Taking back control of having to fight to the death for a go on a chemical shitter https://t.co/Z3XHHeR7b5 — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) June 28, 2021

4.

5.

Kent – once known as the "Garden of England". https://t.co/GBGtMvQgGC — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) June 28, 2021

The ever insightful @Trudski2012 summed it up.

It's the battle of Portaloo https://t.co/otUdn2tXwg — Trudi (@Trudski2012) June 28, 2021

