Someone took aim at Gary Lineker’s green credentials and was owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 10th, 2021

Over on Twitter Gary Lineker was moved to share some brief thoughts on climate change after scientists’ devastating report on the future of the planet warning of unprecedented and irreversible change.

It got plenty of attention as you’d expect, including from this chap who shared a thought or two of his own.

Apparently Lineker is blocked from following him, according to the man himself.

So it was left to someone else to do this.

And Lineker was only too happy to share.

Only one question remained.

