Someone took aim at Gary Lineker’s green credentials and was owned into next year
Over on Twitter Gary Lineker was moved to share some brief thoughts on climate change after scientists’ devastating report on the future of the planet warning of unprecedented and irreversible change.
On climate change: we can all do better, including myself. I try (electric car, recycling, campaigning) but, of course, I fly places etc., so I’ve much to improve on. Truth is though, it’s only world leaders and brilliant scientists that can save us, and it’s their duty to try.
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021
It got plenty of attention as you’d expect, including from this chap who shared a thought or two of his own.
Apparently Lineker is blocked from following him, according to the man himself.
This fellow even blocked me so I wouldn’t see the misinformation he churns out. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaZFiXq0M7
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021
So it was left to someone else to do this.
Hello Rob. Apologies for pissing on your popular tweet but I think you might have got that slightly wrong. Gary drives a Mini Electric 3 door hatch. https://t.co/wtqzDCmZpp pic.twitter.com/37rJBlMfm5
— Jonathan Downey (@DowneyJD) August 10, 2021
And Lineker was only too happy to share.
Thoughts are with Rob at this difficult time. https://t.co/4nTj0els76
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021
Only one question remained.
What about the “other” cars Gary
— Richard (@bigladrik) August 10, 2021
My only car. Sorry to disappoint. https://t.co/la7sPHQDn9
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021
READ MORE
This Tesco employee was asked to deliver a formal resignation note and it’s simply epic
Source Twitter @GaryLineker
More from the Poke
This woman’s encounter with an airport ‘artist’ went viral with good reason
Fox News was shocked US Olympians celebrated with a drink – 13 winning takedowns that are 100% proof