Someone took aim at Gary Lineker’s green credentials and was owned into next year

Over on Twitter Gary Lineker was moved to share some brief thoughts on climate change after scientists’ devastating report on the future of the planet warning of unprecedented and irreversible change.

On climate change: we can all do better, including myself. I try (electric car, recycling, campaigning) but, of course, I fly places etc., so I’ve much to improve on. Truth is though, it’s only world leaders and brilliant scientists that can save us, and it’s their duty to try. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021

It got plenty of attention as you’d expect, including from this chap who shared a thought or two of his own.

Apparently Lineker is blocked from following him, according to the man himself.

This fellow even blocked me so I wouldn’t see the misinformation he churns out. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaZFiXq0M7 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021

So it was left to someone else to do this.

Hello Rob. Apologies for pissing on your popular tweet but I think you might have got that slightly wrong. Gary drives a Mini Electric 3 door hatch. https://t.co/wtqzDCmZpp pic.twitter.com/37rJBlMfm5 — Jonathan Downey (@DowneyJD) August 10, 2021

And Lineker was only too happy to share.

Thoughts are with Rob at this difficult time. https://t.co/4nTj0els76 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021

Only one question remained.

What about the “other” cars Gary — Richard (@bigladrik) August 10, 2021

My only car. Sorry to disappoint. https://t.co/la7sPHQDn9 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 10, 2021

Source Twitter @GaryLineker