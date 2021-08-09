This Tesco staffer was asked to deliver a formal resignation note and it’s simply epic
A (now former) Tesco employee has gone wildly viral on Reddit after sharing what happened after he said he was leaving and was told to write a formal resignation letter.
And it’s fair to say he went to town – he really went to town – with his notice of resignation. Redditor s1mps0n24 did this.
You won’t see many more memorable exits than that.
And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
‘Love the end bit before it cuts off …steps down then says “Alright, see you later!”
The-Unknown-Midget
“Viva la Tesco” is my new war cry.’
jrim001
“It is not for every man to accept large packages into their backdoor. Nonetheless, this was my duty.”
F-cking killed me!’
Cursedbythedicegods
‘The little cane bump had me laughing.’
M31550
‘I didn’t see the stool in the beginning. I thought you were tall as hell. Good luck at your new position!’
AustinTX_Chris
‘I like the double, rolled R, hand-sweeping “R-R-Resignation!” The best. Followed closely by the initial fake-out letter hand over.’
I_dont_bone_goats
‘The little nods of approval, the rolling r’s on the synchronised “rrresignation!”, the stool, the cane, holding the letter at arms length. So many elements combine to make this a true masterpiece of our times. Fine work gentlemen. Huzzah!’
NasalSexx
Oone question remained.
‘What did the manager think of it all?’
itap89
‘If s1mps0n24 worked there for 6 and a half years, I’m sure he thought it was fun.’
YRN_YSL
Source Reddit u/s1mps0n24
