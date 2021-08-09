This Tesco staffer was asked to deliver a formal resignation note and it’s simply epic

Videos

A (now former) Tesco employee has gone wildly viral on Reddit after sharing what happened after he said he was leaving and was told to write a formal resignation letter.

And it’s fair to say he went to town – he really went to town – with his notice of resignation. Redditor s1mps0n24 did this.

You won’t see many more memorable exits than that.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

‘Love the end bit before it cuts off …steps down then says “Alright, see you later!”

The-Unknown-Midget “Viva la Tesco” is my new war cry.’

jrim001 “It is not for every man to accept large packages into their backdoor. Nonetheless, this was my duty.”

F-cking killed me!’

Cursedbythedicegods ‘The little cane bump had me laughing.’

M31550 ‘I didn’t see the stool in the beginning. I thought you were tall as hell. Good luck at your new position!’

AustinTX_Chris ‘I like the double, rolled R, hand-sweeping “R-R-Resignation!” The best. Followed closely by the initial fake-out letter hand over.’

I_dont_bone_goats ‘The little nods of approval, the rolling r’s on the synchronised “rrresignation!”, the stool, the cane, holding the letter at arms length. So many elements combine to make this a true masterpiece of our times. Fine work gentlemen. Huzzah!’

NasalSexx

Oone question remained.

‘What did the manager think of it all?’

itap89 ‘If s1mps0n24 worked there for 6 and a half years, I’m sure he thought it was fun.’

YRN_YSL

READ MORE

This former Nasa employee’s shutdown of a guy’s sexist ‘joke’ was just brutal

Source Reddit u/s1mps0n24