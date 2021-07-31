Pings, variants and bad driving – 19 funny tweets about the pandemic

Twitter

Between the rising case numbers, vaccine passports and who can or can’t do daily tests instead of self-isolating, there’s a lot going on with the pandemic. These 19 tweets probably won’t make any of it clearer, but they will give you a few laughs.

1.

Kevin Bacon tests positive. Whole world pinged. — Andy White Comedian (@AndyJWhite) July 22, 2021

2.

One thing I’m going to miss about the pandemic is walking into a public toilet and saying “…something terrible happened here” ominously because of all the yellow tape over every other urinal, sink, and hand dryer. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) July 15, 2021

3.

4.

yes all the lifeguards have been pinged so just be careful when you swim near Jaws pic.twitter.com/76wGRnIpMh — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 24, 2021

5.

It is extremely disappointing that young people are attending crowded nightclubs. Nobody could have predicted that they would do exactly what we said they could.#DowningStreetBriefing#FreedomDay — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 19, 2021

6.

Is driving like a knobend an unknown symptom of Covid as there seems to be an awful lot of complete and utter harsenholes on the roads lately. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) July 20, 2021

7.

I’m tired of these boring little variant names bro make them sound scary!! Gamma is too soft, call it Deathwind or The Lung Scorpion or something! — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) July 22, 2021

8.

Can we start a conspiracy theory that anyone who follows me on Twitter, or tweets me, gets a micro-chip in their head which automatically vaccinates them? I need to get these covid-denying loons out of my cyber airspace and this seems the quickest way. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 21, 2021

9.