9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

It’s that time of the week again when we look back on 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Anti-vaxxers wanting to boycott restaurants they are banned from’

(via)

2. ‘Digby, Lord Jones schooled by a Master’

(via)

3. ‘Own the libs by staying at home’

(via)

4. ‘Rant’

(via)

5. ‘I got a boyfriend’

(via)

6. ‘Maybe we should all wear helmets in cars’

(via)

7. ‘They gave this small cafe a one-star review after spending 20 minutes there buying one coffee between five people. And the cafe owner’s reply was 10/10 …’













8. *waits……..*

(via)

9. ‘Went viral all over again …’

(via)

And finally, after Neil Oliver said this.

(via)

READ MORE

These 17 hilarious memes from the Tokyo Olympics are all gold medal winners

Source Reddit r/murderedbywords Image YouTube/screengrab