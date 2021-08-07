9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s that time of the week again when we look back on 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.
1. ‘Anti-vaxxers wanting to boycott restaurants they are banned from’
2. ‘Digby, Lord Jones schooled by a Master’
3. ‘Own the libs by staying at home’
4. ‘Rant’
5. ‘I got a boyfriend’
6. ‘Maybe we should all wear helmets in cars’
7. ‘They gave this small cafe a one-star review after spending 20 minutes there buying one coffee between five people. And the cafe owner’s reply was 10/10 …’
8. *waits……..*
9. ‘Went viral all over again …’
And finally, after Neil Oliver said this.
READ MORE
These 17 hilarious memes from the Tokyo Olympics are all gold medal winners
Source Reddit r/murderedbywords Image YouTube/screengrab
More from the Poke
13 of the funniest pictures that we’ve seen this week
What is the most likely to cause humanity’s extinction? 19 best/worst suggestions