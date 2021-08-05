These 17 hilarious memes from the Tokyo Olympics are all gold medal winners

Sport

The Tokyo Olympics have been a fabulous distraction from everything else that is going on right now and we can’t quite get our heads round the fact that it will soon all be over.

But let’s not think about that right now and enjoy 17 of the funniest memes to have emerged from the Games so far. And get back to watching it on the telly, obviously.

1. ‘Agreed! 😁’

2.

Greatly enjoyed this brilliant cameraman following the action at the trampoline gymnastics today pic.twitter.com/IikPbU8MvW — Sara Hussein (@sarahussein) July 30, 2021

3. ‘Outta nowhere’

4. ‘Needed this today’

5.

The skateboarding in the Olympics is my favourite.

All the other athletes are ripped like fuck but these dudes turn up wearing baggy shorts & looking like they’ve been playing Fortnite for 10 hours. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) July 25, 2021

6.

We put hip hop music in background of Olympic equestrian dressage (horse dancing) and IT FITS pic.twitter.com/jyJDoszAdW — Zachary Ross (@zross12) July 24, 2021

7. ‘I can proudly say I have a body of an olympic swimmer’

8.

[bursts through the door, panting] the jumbo jet the canadian olympic equestrian team uses to transport their horses is called AIR HORSE ONE — O. Clare Hutchinson (@aux_clare) July 24, 2021

9.