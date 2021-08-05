There was nearly a sitcom starring Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke – 11 funny reactions

Celebrity

Comedian and comedy writer Paul Kerensa, who has writing credits for Miranda, TFI Friday and Not Going Out, amongst other things, has revealed that he was approached to write a comedy vehicle for the Strictly Come Dancing odd couple, Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke.

It's been revealed that Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke hoped to star in a flatshare sitcom together: https://t.co/O5xevG8Qh1 pic.twitter.com/B220PJd3PB — British Comedy Guide (@BritishComedy) August 4, 2021

He pulled out at an early stage in the negotiations, when it appeared he was being somewhat exploited by the pair’s agents, who wanted him to write and tout a sitcom pilot, for no money.

The news of the dodged bullet caused tweeters to write some comedy of their own, and we can guarantee that the former Brexit MEP, Ms Widdecombe, wouldn’t like any of it.

Here are the funniest we spotted.

1.

He's a professional dancer, she's a rancid homophobe, haha, they're a quintessential odd couple https://t.co/VLMALWGSoj — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) August 4, 2021

2.

Fred Astaire & Gingivitis https://t.co/mmR3uYusxO — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) August 4, 2021

3.

I take it all back: sometimes it’s better NOT getting a script made. https://t.co/em44ekXVu0 — David Lemon (@DavidLemon777) August 4, 2021

4.

Quite literally the opposite of Gimme Gimme Gimme https://t.co/Dk1np4SJot — Ivan Kirby (@hellothisisivan) August 4, 2021

5.

Has any news story proved so clearly that both God and Satan exists so thoroughly as "Widdecombe and Du Beke Sitcom written by Miranda writer failed at the development stage"? https://t.co/aWoiTgJGPx — Enoch Mukungu (@Enochmukungu) August 4, 2021

6.

I'd rather watch the entire mrs browns boys boxset than 1 minute of this https://t.co/yGKr6M9bpR — Antinimbyistische Aktion – ¡no pasaran! (@blueliberal1) August 4, 2021

What might it have been called?

7.

The Bigot Bang Theory. — Blaine Coughlan 👬🏳️‍🌈 (@BlaineCoughlan) August 4, 2021

8.

9.

10.

Filthy Rich and Batshit https://t.co/y1mQNjlDpx — Non-dairy Canary (@NonDairyCanary) August 4, 2021

11.

At Home With The Racists — Steven Gibbons (@StevenPG71) August 4, 2021

For the sake of TVs everywhere – and gun crime figures – it’s probably just as well it failed to launch.

Would have seen the biggest uptick in telly-shootings since Elvis. https://t.co/hSQhkgMvHE — Stephen Graham (@StephenCVGraham) August 4, 2021

Let’s face it – it couldn’t have been funnier than this.

